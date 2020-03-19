Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,256 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,641 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.21% of Lululemon Athletica worth $64,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,514 shares of company stock worth $47,186,413 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $18.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $159.05. 1,868,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,461,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.56 and its 200-day moving average is $217.54. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $266.20.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.23.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

