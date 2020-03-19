Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LULU opened at $140.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $266.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.54.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $7,899,239.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,514 shares of company stock valued at $47,186,413 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.