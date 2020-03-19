Luna Innovations (LUNA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA) in the last few weeks:

3/13/2020 – Luna Innovations was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “

3/6/2020 – Luna Innovations was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Luna Innovations was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Luna Innovations had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $6.80 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/15/2020 – Luna Innovations was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Shares of LUNA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.87. The stock had a trading volume of 364,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,566. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.00. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $9.32. The firm has a market cap of $155.54 million, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.46 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 8.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Luna Innovations by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 248,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 18,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

