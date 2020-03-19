LUNA (LUNA) Market Cap Reaches $59.04 Million

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. LUNA has a total market cap of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One LUNA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, GDAC, GOPAX and Bitrue.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016270 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $150.67 or 0.02522324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00197406 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00038168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00036075 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA launched on September 10th, 2018. LUNA's total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for LUNA is terra.money.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, GDAC, KuCoin, GOPAX, Bitrue, Upbit and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LUNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

