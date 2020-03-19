Lunyr 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.40 Million (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 17.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Lunyr has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded up 29.4% against the US dollar. One Lunyr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00009641 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, Gate.io and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lunyr alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $150.70 or 0.02521073 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00198122 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00038533 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00036257 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 62.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr’s launch date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com.

Lunyr Token Trading

Lunyr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, BigONE, Gate.io, Bittrex, Upbit, Liqui, Huobi, Binance and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.