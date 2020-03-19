Lympo Price Hits $0.0015 (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One Lympo token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Allbit and Kucoin. Over the last week, Lympo has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. Lympo has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $14,768.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.84 or 0.02211979 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00197870 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00038941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00038062 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 83.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lympo Token Profile

Lympo’s launch date was December 27th, 2017. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO. Lympo’s official website is lympo.io. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io.

Buying and Selling Lympo

Lympo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Gate.io, Ethfinex, HADAX, IDEX, Fatbtc, Allbit and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

