Macquarie Initiates Coverage on Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Research analysts at Macquarie started coverage on shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Macquarie’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PYPL. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.77.

PYPL opened at $91.46 on Thursday. Paypal has a one year low of $86.15 and a one year high of $124.45. The company has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.40.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paypal will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,074 shares of company stock valued at $23,804,804 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

