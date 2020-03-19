MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) to post sales of $7.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. MacroGenics reported sales of $9.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $66.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.52 million to $139.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $117.36 million, with estimates ranging from $63.42 million to $215.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MacroGenics.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.10. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 55.16% and a negative net margin of 236.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 million.

MGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush increased their price objective on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.15.

MacroGenics stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 5.31. MacroGenics has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in MacroGenics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,930,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after purchasing an additional 43,992 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,173,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 592,328 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in MacroGenics by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,060,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 260,627 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 858,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 306,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 727,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MacroGenics (MGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.