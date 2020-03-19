Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 53.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on M. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Sunday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

NYSE M traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.51. 1,577,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,728,652. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.79. Macy’s has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $26.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

