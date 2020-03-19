Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $353.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSG shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Madison Square Garden in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on Madison Square Garden from $361.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

MSG stock traded up $5.58 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.47. 6,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,035. Madison Square Garden has a 52-week low of $182.47 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $274.50 and a 200-day moving average of $276.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.93 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. Madison Square Garden’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Madison Square Garden news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.43, for a total value of $31,443.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total value of $250,968.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,592.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,804 shares of company stock worth $3,892,745 over the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1,037.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 245,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,174,000 after acquiring an additional 223,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the fourth quarter worth $62,932,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 823.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 132,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,125,000 after acquiring an additional 118,592 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 191.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 120,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,544,000 after acquiring an additional 79,405 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden by 747.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,917,000 after buying an additional 74,705 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

