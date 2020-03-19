Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,955 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Madison Square Garden worth $40,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Madison Square Garden by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 182,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,641,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,024,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.43, for a total transaction of $31,443.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Andrew Lustgarten sold 5,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.92, for a total transaction of $1,620,319.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,804 shares of company stock worth $3,892,745 in the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSG traded up $9.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $205.11. 15,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,035. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -198.38 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Madison Square Garden Co has a one year low of $182.47 and a one year high of $316.39.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Co will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MSG shares. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $361.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.17.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

