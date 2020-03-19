Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on MGY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 201,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,491,420.00. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,677,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,137 shares in the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at $9,963,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,419,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,436,000 after buying an additional 725,883 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 425.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 815,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after buying an additional 660,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $7,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,473. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $229.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.94 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 5.36%. Analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.