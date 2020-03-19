Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $57.97 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 219.93% and a negative net margin of 36.82%.

MHLD traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.74. 5,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,626. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.63. Maiden has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Maiden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients.

