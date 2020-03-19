Maincoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,822.00 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 14% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Maincoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin, P2PB2B and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Maincoin has traded down 15.5% against the US dollar. Maincoin has a total market capitalization of $282,196.26 and approximately $1,822.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00053982 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000637 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $253.42 or 0.04224300 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00067618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00039098 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006598 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00015258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00016124 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Maincoin Profile

MNC is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,610,698 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Livecoin, BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

