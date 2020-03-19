Maker (MKR) Price Hits $255.71 on Exchanges

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded up 25.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Maker has a market capitalization of $251.95 million and approximately $6.98 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maker has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Maker token can now be purchased for approximately $255.71 or 0.04091555 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Bancor Network, Radar Relay and OasisDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00053456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000643 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00068605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00039064 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 43.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00015030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015959 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a token. It launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 985,322 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Bancor Network, OKEx, Gate.io, HitBTC, Kyber Network, BitMart, DDEX, Radar Relay, Switcheo Network, IDEX, CoinMex, Bibox and OasisDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

