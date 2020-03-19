Mallinckrodt PLC to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:MNK)

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mallinckrodt in a report released on Tuesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Fadia now anticipates that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.24. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Mallinckrodt’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

Shares of Mallinckrodt stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.09, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Mallinckrodt has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $24.12.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $804.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. Mallinckrodt had a positive return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 31.51%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Mallinckrodt by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mallinckrodt during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

