ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $70.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.71. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $509,765.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,711.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 171,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,605,000 after purchasing an additional 92,125 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 29,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,536,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 24,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

