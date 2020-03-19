ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAN traded down $4.28 on Thursday, hitting $66.35. The company had a trading volume of 36,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,482. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $509,765.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,711.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,373,909.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

