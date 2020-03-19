ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target Lowered to $73.00 at Robert W. Baird

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $101.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAN. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $95.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.10.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Shares of MAN traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.78. 8,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,482. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ManpowerGroup has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 13,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $1,373,909.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $509,765.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,711.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 144.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 926.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 114.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.