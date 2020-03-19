Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

MANT has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Mantech International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.38. 63,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.09. Mantech International has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $93.99.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $604.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.72 million. Mantech International had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mantech International will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Kerr bought 449 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $30,240.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,745.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mantech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mantech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mantech International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mantech International by 435.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

About Mantech International

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.