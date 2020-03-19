Mar City (LON:MAR) Receiving Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Mar City (LON:MAR) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mar City earned a daily sentiment score of -2.27 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Mar City’s ranking:

Get Mar City alerts:

About Mar City

Mar City plc is the United Kingdom-based company, which is principally engaged in delivering homes. The Company focuses on planning, architecture, interior design and construction. The Company offers modular residential property. The Company’s current development portfolio consists of approximately 50 properties.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Mar City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mar City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.