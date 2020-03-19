Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRO. Barclays downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 27,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MRO traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $3.63. 99,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,929,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

