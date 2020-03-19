Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Co from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 110.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.81. 10,525,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,929,408. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 2.47. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $18.93.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 101,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in Marathon Oil by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 149,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Marathon Oil by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 316,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 10,941 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Finally, Hermes Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 929,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after buying an additional 332,614 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.