Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 619,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,419 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.00% of Marcus worth $19,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marcus by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after buying an additional 51,914 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Marcus from $36.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Marcus from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

MCS stock traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.86. 544,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,949. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.66. Marcus Corp has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $41.81.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $206.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.71 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marcus Corp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Marcus’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

In other Marcus news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,114.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

