Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total transaction of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,137.01, for a total value of $284,252.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,361,003.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,174.00.

NYSE MKL opened at $756.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $726.01 and a twelve month high of $1,347.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,209.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,166.20.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $29.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 18.81%. Research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 40.74 EPS for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

