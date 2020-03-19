MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Holdings Decreased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,667 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.64% of MarketAxess worth $91,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after buying an additional 6,169 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in MarketAxess by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX traded down $12.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $293.29. 4,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,000. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.98 and a 1-year high of $421.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,014,198.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MKTX. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.71.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.