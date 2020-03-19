Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 576,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.11% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $64,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,286,000 after acquiring an additional 695,443 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,676,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,306,000 after buying an additional 4,206,455 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,607,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,722,000 after buying an additional 92,578 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,979,000 after buying an additional 833,612 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,848,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,831,000 after buying an additional 443,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMC traded down $4.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.33. 1,204,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,620. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.79 and a fifty-two week high of $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.49.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

