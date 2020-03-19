Marshall Wace LLP Grows Holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 245,592 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.62% of HD Supply worth $40,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in HD Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HD Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HD Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HDS traded up $4.80 on Thursday, hitting $28.00. 2,289,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,963. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 7.35%. HD Supply’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

