Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 106.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,833 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,254 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $52,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the software company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its stake in Adobe by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the software company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,445 shares of company stock valued at $19,174,961. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $322.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.28.

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $18.51 on Thursday, hitting $313.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,628,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,289. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $150.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $352.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

