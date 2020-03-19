Marshall Wace LLP Has $205.71 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 969,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,820 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Marshall Wace LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $205,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.52. The company had a trading volume of 18,142,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,387,172. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.94. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $147.95 and a 52-week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.07.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

