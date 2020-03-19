Marshall Wace LLP Has $85.77 Million Position in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 555,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the quarter. Iqvia accounts for about 0.6% of Marshall Wace LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.29% of Iqvia worth $85,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Iqvia by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 24,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in Iqvia by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 605 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Iqvia by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Iqvia by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Iqvia alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael R. Mcdonnell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.07, for a total transaction of $1,860,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,735.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total transaction of $115,638,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 740,828 shares of company stock valued at $121,469,155 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Iqvia from $184.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Iqvia from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.25.

Shares of IQV traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.35. 2,878,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,404. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.79 and a fifty-two week high of $169.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.99 and a 200-day moving average of $149.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Iqvia’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iqvia Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.