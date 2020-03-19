Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 461,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 381,392 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.32% of Lamb Weston worth $39,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 547.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after acquiring an additional 310,019 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 3,031.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 244,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 236,456 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 550,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 232,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,759,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $581,546,000 after purchasing an additional 201,139 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 474,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,813,000 after purchasing an additional 188,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LW shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.43.

NYSE:LW traded up $3.28 on Thursday, reaching $48.29. 1,727,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.30. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $96.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.11.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lamb Weston news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $317,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $793,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,390,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

