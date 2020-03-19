Marshall Wace LLP Sells 783,271 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,102,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783,271 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $54,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,078,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,505,000 after buying an additional 4,923,126 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 36,653,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,566,000 after acquiring an additional 669,273 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,000,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,198,000 after buying an additional 1,071,004 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,417,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,133,000 after buying an additional 30,382 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,987,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,137,000 after buying an additional 217,690 shares during the period. 17.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AZN traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $40.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,618,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,293,182. The firm has a market cap of $107.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AstraZeneca plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.17.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.29%.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.68.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

