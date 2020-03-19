Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 1,314,093 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 13,994.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,323,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314,093 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.15% of American International Group worth $67,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIG stock traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.70. 554,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,581,678. American International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.14.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

