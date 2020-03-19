Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 234,814 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,814 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.14% of Activision Blizzard worth $61,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATVI. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.30. 5,251,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,106,170. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average of $57.00. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.84 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.79%.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

