Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 386,245 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,548,450 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,245 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.19% of eBay worth $55,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,111.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EBAY traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.32. 1,542,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,720,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.70. The company has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

