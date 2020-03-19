Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires 78,422 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,422 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.35% of Steris worth $45,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Steris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,813,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,494,000 after purchasing an additional 46,818 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Steris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

Steris stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.56. The company had a trading volume of 24,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,020. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Steris PLC has a one year low of $111.74 and a one year high of $168.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.41 and a 200 day moving average of $149.85.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

