Marshall Wace North America L.P. Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3,412.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 477,203 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $34,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.19.

XOM stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.74. 24,361,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,354,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.75. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.23 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.