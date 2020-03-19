Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 243,715 Shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 175.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,406 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,715 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.19% of Concho Resources worth $33,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 1,513.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CXO traded up $3.66 on Thursday, reaching $39.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,998,082. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.66. Concho Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CXO shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Concho Resources from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Concho Resources from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.91.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

