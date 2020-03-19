Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 541,258 Shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 135.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 940,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 541,258 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.36% of Westrock worth $40,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WRK. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Westrock in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 1,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Westrock in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

WRK traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.89. 114,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,850,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average of $38.18. Westrock Co has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. Westrock’s payout ratio is currently 46.73%.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

