Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 79,472 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,472 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.24% of Garmin worth $47,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Garmin by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $530,350,000 after purchasing an additional 429,423 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Garmin by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,534,944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $129,994,000 after purchasing an additional 29,080 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Garmin by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,437,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,722,000 after purchasing an additional 486,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 6,089.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,205,474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Garmin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,102 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,594,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,171. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.12 and a 200-day moving average of $92.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $65.62 and a 12-month high of $105.58.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. Garmin had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Garmin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.24%.

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.20.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Hartnett acquired 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $48,444.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $249,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

