Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 84,242 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,242 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.91% of Five Below worth $64,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 623,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,667,000 after buying an additional 239,224 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 53,284 shares during the period. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,084,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIVE. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Five Below from $159.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.16.

In related news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.02. 132,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,347. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.80 and a 200 day moving average of $119.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Five Below Inc has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $148.21. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $687.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

