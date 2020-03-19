Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys Shares of 402,503 Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 402,503 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,527,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of Expedia Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 1,041.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 274 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 315 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 20,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 406 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPE. Benchmark upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.35.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $332,601.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,302.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.12. 5,602,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,861,384. Expedia Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $144.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

