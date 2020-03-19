Marshall Wace North America L.P. Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lessened its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,405 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $45,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $11,481,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $16,808,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 419,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,260,000 after purchasing an additional 166,111 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 501.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 9th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.63.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $7.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $234.93. 5,059,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,079,362. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $227.84 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

