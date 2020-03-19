Marshall Wace North America L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lowered its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,428 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 298,197 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.11% of VMware worth $65,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of VMware by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in VMware by 558.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMW. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.36.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $7.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,881. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $86.00 and a one year high of $206.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 48.29%. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

