Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 46,602 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of ANSYS worth $47,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total value of $468,297.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,082,542.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,214 shares of company stock worth $10,153,957. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $4.67 on Thursday, reaching $217.00. 23,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,091. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $174.25 and a one year high of $299.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.11.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

