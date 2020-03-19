Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) by 74.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,741,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441,334 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 1.43% of Kosmos Energy worth $32,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 27,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock remained flat at $$0.55 during midday trading on Thursday. 346,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,688,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $7.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $460.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.30 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0452 per share. This is a boost from Kosmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -360.00%.

In other news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 564,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,187.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Sterin bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Insiders have acquired 385,000 shares of company stock worth $454,350 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $1.10 in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial downgraded Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.76.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.