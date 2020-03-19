Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,743 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.14% of Monster Beverage worth $49,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,856,000 after purchasing an additional 113,887 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,452,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,795,000 after buying an additional 1,934,311 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,383,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,101,000 after buying an additional 2,322,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,026,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,809,000 after buying an additional 79,068 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,725,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,674,000 after buying an additional 113,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.72. The company had a trading volume of 290,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471,590. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.46 and a 200 day moving average of $61.57. The company has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.08. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.59.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

