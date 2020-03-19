Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $34.78 Million Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,710,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 198,593 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.10% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $34,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 72,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded up $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $5.02. 2,111,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,913,688. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is presently 84.14%.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $42,560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,528,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,062,995.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $62,350.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,194,000 shares of company stock worth $58,313,277 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.91.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.