Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $35.77 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $35,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cfra raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.34.

NYSE C traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.53. 26,719,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,389,616. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.57. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $84.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

